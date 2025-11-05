Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) Trading Down 4.8% – Here’s What Happened

Xcel Brands, Inc (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Free Report) shares traded down 4.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.13 and last traded at $1.1420. 28,804 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 442,163 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.20.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on XELB shares. Maxim Group started coverage on Xcel Brands in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Xcel Brands in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xcel Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.00.
Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the LOGO by Lori Goldstein, the Judith Ripka, the Halston brand, the C Wonder, the TowerHill by Christie Brinkley brand (the CB brand), and other brands, as well as manages the Longaberger brand.
