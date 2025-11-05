Medicenna Therapeutics (TSE:MDNA) Trading Down 0.7% – Here’s Why

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (TSE:MDNA – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$1.42 and last traded at C$1.49. Approximately 18,287 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 51,593 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.50.

Medicenna Therapeutics Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$124.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.31 and a beta of 2.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.01. The company has a current ratio of 11.40, a quick ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

About Medicenna Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp is a Canada based immuno-oncology company. Its principal business activity is the development and commercialization of Empowered Cytokines and Superkines for the treatment of cancer. The company is engaged in developing Interleukin-4 Empowered Cytokines that specifically target the Interleukin-4 Receptor which is over-expressed by 20 different cancers, cancer stem cells and immunosuppressive cells of the tumor microenvironment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Medicenna Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medicenna Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.