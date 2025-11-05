bpost (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) Stock Price Down 9.4% – Here’s Why

bpost (OTCMKTS:BPOSY – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 9.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.26 and last traded at $2.26. Approximately 200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 340 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.4950.

bpost Trading Down 9.4%

The firm has a market cap of $452.00 million, a P/E ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77.

bpost (OTCMKTS:BPOSY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. bpost had a negative net margin of 6.15% and a positive return on equity of 4.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter.

bpost Company Profile

bpost NV/SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mail and parcel services to individuals, businesses, and public institutions in Belgium, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Belgium, E-Logistics Eurasia, and E-Logistics North America segments. The company offers collection, transport, sorting, and distribution of addressed and non-addressed mail, printed documents, newspapers, periodicals, and parcels, as well as banking and financial products, e-commerce logistics, express delivery, and related services.

