Rusoro Mining (CVE:RML) Trading Down 0.8% – Time to Sell?

Rusoro Mining Ltd. (CVE:RML – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.20 and last traded at C$1.22. Approximately 680,214 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 218% from the average daily volume of 213,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.23.

Rusoro Mining Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.04. The firm has a market cap of C$761.11 million, a P/E ratio of -9.38 and a beta of 0.64.

About Rusoro Mining

Rusoro Mining Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold mineral properties in Venezuela. It primarily holds 95% interests in the Choco 10 mine; and 50% interest in the Isidora mine located in the El Callao district in south-eastern Venezuela. The company was formerly known as Newton Ventures Inc and changed its name to Rusoro Mining Ltd.

