Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI) Shares Down 1.8% – Here’s Why

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI – Get Free Report) traded down 1.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.31 and last traded at $6.3550. 221,521 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 13% from the average session volume of 195,632 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.47.
Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Trading Down 1.8%
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.96.
Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a oct 25 dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 17th were given a dividend of $0.0475 per share. This represents a yield of 924.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 17th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund
Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Company Profile
Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in bonds issued by sovereign or sovereign-related entities and private sector companies.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- 3 Potential Scenarios to Watch for in D-Wave’s Earnings Report
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Eli Lilly Posts Stellar Q3: Long-Term Upside Is Well in Play
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, Examples and How to Invest
- Uber Is Crushing Lyft—And It’s Not Even Close
Receive News & Ratings for Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.