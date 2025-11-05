Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI) Shares Down 1.8% – Here’s Why

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI – Get Free Report) traded down 1.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.31 and last traded at $6.3550. 221,521 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 13% from the average session volume of 195,632 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.47.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.96.

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a oct 25 dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 17th were given a dividend of $0.0475 per share. This represents a yield of 924.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 17th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invictus Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 2.6% during the first quarter. Invictus Private Wealth LLC now owns 99,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 95.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares during the period. Kercheville Advisors LLC boosted its position in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 5.6% during the third quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC now owns 60,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 3,199 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 30.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,970 shares during the period. Finally, Round Rock Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 20.5% during the first quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 28,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 4,770 shares in the last quarter.

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in bonds issued by sovereign or sovereign-related entities and private sector companies.

