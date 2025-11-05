ShaMaran Petroleum (CVE:SNM) Shares Down 2.1% – Here’s Why

ShaMaran Petroleum Corp. (CVE:SNM – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 2.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.24. Approximately 96,852 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 237,089 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

The firm has a market cap of C$674.22 million, a P/E ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.09.

ShaMaran Petroleum Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the oil and gas exploration and production. It holds interest in the Atrush Block production sharing contract; and in the Sarsang Production Sharing Contract in the Kurdistan region of Iraq. The company was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

