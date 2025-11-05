ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) Stock Price Down 3.5% – Should You Sell?

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NDRA – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 3.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.96 and last traded at $4.99. 12,031 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 798,885 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of ENDRA Life Sciences in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded ENDRA Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

ENDRA Life Sciences Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.83. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 million, a PE ratio of -0.15 and a beta of -0.09.

ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($1.71) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.27) by $0.56. As a group, research analysts predict that ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. will post -47.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ENDRA Life Sciences Company Profile

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc develops technologies to improve the capabilities of clinical diagnostic ultrasound. The company is developing thermo-acoustic enhanced ultrasound technology that uses radio frequency pulses to generate ultrasonic waves in tissue to create high-contrast images for use in the treatment of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, as well as in tissue composition, temperature monitoring, vascular imaging, and tissue perfusion.

