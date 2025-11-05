InZinc Mining (CVE:IZN) Stock Price Up 14.3% – Still a Buy?

InZinc Mining Ltd. (CVE:IZN – Get Free Report) rose 14.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.04. Approximately 1,928,573 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,657% from the average daily volume of 109,773 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

InZinc Mining Stock Up 14.3%

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.82.

About InZinc Mining

InZinc Mining Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in the United States and Canada. It primarily explores for zinc, copper, and indium deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Indy project comprising an area of 19,000 hectares located in Central British Colombia; and the West Desert Property located in Utah, the United States.

