Consolidated Lithium Metals (CVE:CLM) Trading Down 25% – Should You Sell?

Consolidated Lithium Metals Inc. (CVE:CLM – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 25% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 1,586,711 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 192% from the average daily volume of 543,523 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.
Consolidated Lithium Metals Trading Down 25.0%
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.38, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.02. The company has a market cap of C$17.52 million, a PE ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 0.96.
Consolidated Lithium Metals Company Profile
Consolidated Lithium Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for lithium, molybdenum, tantalum, and diamond deposits. The company holds interests in the Vallée lithium project located in the La Corne and Fiedmont townships; the Preissac La Corne Lithium portfolio located in the La Motte, La Corne, Figuery, and Landrienne townships; and the Baillargé Lithium-Molybdenite project located in Quebec.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Consolidated Lithium Metals
- What is the MACD Indicator and How to Use it in Your Trading
- 3 Potential Scenarios to Watch for in D-Wave’s Earnings Report
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Eli Lilly Posts Stellar Q3: Long-Term Upside Is Well in Play
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Uber Is Crushing Lyft—And It’s Not Even Close
Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Lithium Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Lithium Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.