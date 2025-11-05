Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor (NYSE:ZWS) & TOMI Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:TOMZ) Head to Head Survey

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor (NYSE:ZWS – Get Free Report) and TOMI Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:TOMZ – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor and TOMI Environmental Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor 11.59% 16.26% 9.66% TOMI Environmental Solutions -77.33% -56.46% -24.97%

Risk & Volatility

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TOMI Environmental Solutions has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor $1.66 billion 4.72 $160.20 million $1.12 41.82 TOMI Environmental Solutions $7.74 million 2.39 -$4.48 million ($0.23) -4.00

This table compares Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor and TOMI Environmental Solutions”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor has higher revenue and earnings than TOMI Environmental Solutions. TOMI Environmental Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

83.3% of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.8% of TOMI Environmental Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 23.5% of TOMI Environmental Solutions shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor and TOMI Environmental Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor 0 4 3 0 2.43 TOMI Environmental Solutions 1 1 1 0 2.00

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor presently has a consensus target price of $42.83, suggesting a potential downside of 8.55%. TOMI Environmental Solutions has a consensus target price of $3.50, suggesting a potential upside of 280.43%. Given TOMI Environmental Solutions’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe TOMI Environmental Solutions is more favorable than Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor.

Summary

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor beats TOMI Environmental Solutions on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation engages in design, procurement, manufacture, and marketing of water management solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers water safety and control products, such as backflow preventers, fire system valves, pressure reducing valves, thermostatic mixing valves, PEX pipings, fittings, and installation tools under the Zurn and Wilkins brand names. The company also provides flow systems products comprising point drains, hydrants, fixture carrier systems, chemical drainage systems; and interceptors and separators, acid neutralization systems, and remote monitoring systems under the Zurn and Green Turtle brands. In addition, it develops, manufactures, and markets remote tank monitoring devices, alarms, software, and services. Further, the company offers sensor-operated flush valves under the AquaSense, Aquaflush, and AquaVantage brands; heavy-duty commercial faucets under the AquaSpec brand; water conserving fixtures under the EcoVantage and Zurn One brands; stainless steel products under the Just Manufacturing brand name, which include stainless steel sinks and plumbing fixtures, and various types of sinks, as well as drinking water dispensing and filtration products under the Elkay and Halsey Taylor brands. It distributes to institutional, commercial, waterworks, and residential end markets through independent sales representatives, plumbing wholesalers, and industry-specific distributors in the waterworks, foodservice, industrial, janitorial, sanitation, and sitework industries. The company was formerly known as Zurn Water Solutions Corporation and changed its name to Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation in July 2022. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation was incorporated in 1892 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

About TOMI Environmental Solutions

TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc., a bacteria decontamination and infectious disease control company, engages in the provision of environmental solutions for indoor air and surface disinfection and decontamination in the United States and internationally. The company’s disinfection solutions include SteraPak portable disinfection systems, SteraMist select surface units, SteraMist environment systems, SteraMist total disinfection carts, SteraMist transport units, NV+ fogging disinfection and decontamination systems, SteraMist custom engineered systems, SteraMist Hybrid disinfection systems, SteraMist integrated systems, Stainless Steel 90-Degree applicators, SteraMist plasma decontamination chambers, and iHP Corporate Service Decontamination, which provides full room, equipment, facility, and emergency disinfection and decontamination services. It also manufactures, sells, services, and licenses SteraMist Binary Ionization Technology, a hydrogen peroxide-based mist and fog. The company’s products and services are used in hospitals and medical facilities, bio-safety labs, pharmaceutical facilities, meat and produce processing facilities, universities and research facilities, vivarium labs, and other service industries, including cruise ships, office buildings, hotel and motel rooms, schools, restaurants, military barracks, police and fire departments, prisons, and athletic facilities; and single-family homes and multi-unit residences. TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in Frederick, Maryland.

