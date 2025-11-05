Critical Survey: AgriFORCE Growing Systems (AGRI) vs. Its Rivals

AgriFORCE Growing Systems (NASDAQ:AGRI – Get Free Report) is one of 38 publicly-traded companies in the “AGRI OPERATIONS” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare AgriFORCE Growing Systems to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares AgriFORCE Growing Systems and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AgriFORCE Growing Systems N/A -193.94% -84.08% AgriFORCE Growing Systems Competitors -408.23% -60.54% -17.89%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

8.2% of AgriFORCE Growing Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.3% of shares of all “AGRI OPERATIONS” companies are owned by institutional investors. 6.7% of AgriFORCE Growing Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.2% of shares of all “AGRI OPERATIONS” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Earnings & Valuation

AgriFORCE Growing Systems has a beta of -0.03, meaning that its stock price is 103% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AgriFORCE Growing Systems’ competitors have a beta of 0.80, meaning that their average stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares AgriFORCE Growing Systems and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio AgriFORCE Growing Systems $70,000.00 -$16.27 million -0.07 AgriFORCE Growing Systems Competitors $32.75 billion $118.42 million 7.46

AgriFORCE Growing Systems’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than AgriFORCE Growing Systems. AgriFORCE Growing Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for AgriFORCE Growing Systems and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AgriFORCE Growing Systems 1 0 0 0 1.00 AgriFORCE Growing Systems Competitors 388 760 1006 38 2.32

As a group, “AGRI OPERATIONS” companies have a potential upside of 49.00%. Given AgriFORCE Growing Systems’ competitors stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe AgriFORCE Growing Systems has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

AgriFORCE Growing Systems competitors beat AgriFORCE Growing Systems on 12 of the 13 factors compared.

About AgriFORCE Growing Systems

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd., an agriculture-focused technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of plant-based ingredients and products that deliver healthier and nutritious solutions. The company operates in two divisions, AgriFORCE Solutions and AgriFORCE Brands. It also offers management advisory services and holds intellectual property, as well as engages in the real estate holding and development activities. The company was formerly known as Canivate Growing Systems Ltd. and changed its name to AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. in November 2019. AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

