Financial Contrast: China Networks International (OTCMKTS:CNWHF) and Gannett (NYSE:GCI)

China Networks International (OTCMKTS:CNWHF – Get Free Report) and Gannett (NYSE:GCI – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares China Networks International and Gannett”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get China Networks International alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Networks International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Gannett $2.51 billion 0.30 -$26.35 million $0.21 24.20

Institutional & Insider Ownership

China Networks International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Gannett.

76.7% of Gannett shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of China Networks International shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.2% of Gannett shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for China Networks International and Gannett, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Networks International 0 0 0 0 0.00 Gannett 0 1 1 0 2.50

Gannett has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 18.06%. Given Gannett’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Gannett is more favorable than China Networks International.

Profitability

This table compares China Networks International and Gannett’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Networks International N/A N/A N/A Gannett 4.11% 42.98% 3.97%

Summary

Gannett beats China Networks International on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About China Networks International

(Get Free Report)

China Networks International Holdings, Ltd. does not have significant operations. Previously, it provided broadcast television advertising services in the People’s Republic of China. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China.

About Gannett

(Get Free Report)

Gannett Co., Inc. operates as a media and marketing solutions company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Domestic Gannett Media, Newsquest, and Digital Marketing Solutions. The company's print offerings includes home delivery on a subscription basis; single copy; non-daily publications, such as shoppers and niche publications. It also provides digital-only subscription, including local media brands, USA TODAY NETWORK community events platform, magazines, sports, and games; and E-newspapers; and digital advertising and marketing services. In addition, the company offers digital news and media brands; daily and weekly newspapers; digital marketing solutions, such as online presence solutions, online advertising products, conversion software, and cloud-based software solutions; commercial printing and distribution services; and prints commercial materials, including flyers, business cards, and invitations. The company was formerly known as New Media Investment Group Inc. and changed its name to Gannett Co., Inc. in November 2019. Gannett Co., Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for China Networks International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Networks International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.