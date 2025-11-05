Reviewing DNA Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:AWAW) and Where Food Comes From (NASDAQ:WFCF)

DNA Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:AWAW – Get Free Report) and Where Food Comes From (NASDAQ:WFCF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares DNA Precious Metals and Where Food Comes From’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DNA Precious Metals N/A N/A N/A Where Food Comes From 7.99% 18.22% 11.07%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

18.8% of Where Food Comes From shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of DNA Precious Metals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 50.3% of Where Food Comes From shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DNA Precious Metals N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Where Food Comes From $25.60 million 2.50 $2.12 million $0.39 31.77

This table compares DNA Precious Metals and Where Food Comes From”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Where Food Comes From has higher revenue and earnings than DNA Precious Metals.

Risk & Volatility

DNA Precious Metals has a beta of 12.48, meaning that its share price is 1,148% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Where Food Comes From has a beta of 0.66, meaning that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for DNA Precious Metals and Where Food Comes From, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DNA Precious Metals 0 0 0 0 0.00 Where Food Comes From 0 1 0 0 2.00

Summary

Where Food Comes From beats DNA Precious Metals on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DNA Precious Metals

White Fox Ventures, Inc. focuses on the establishment of business academies in Japan. It plans, manages, and promotes seminars and classes. The company is based in New York, New York.

About Where Food Comes From

Where Food Comes From, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a third-party food verification company in North America. The company operates through Verification and Certification, and Professional Services segments. It conducts on-site and desk audits to verify that claims being made about livestock, food, other specialty crops, and agricultural and aquaculture products are accurate, as well as offers Where Food Comes From Source Verified retail and restaurant labeling program, which connects consumers directly to the source of the food they purchase through product labeling, and web-based information sharing and education. It also offers professional services and technology solutions; verification solutions; and consulting services, as well as sells hardware. The company serves beef and pork packers, organic producers and processors, and specialty retail chains. The company was formerly known as Integrated Management Information, Inc. and changed its name to Where Food Comes From, Inc. in December 2012. Where Food Comes From, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Castle Rock, Colorado.

