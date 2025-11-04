Jonathan Rubinstein Sells 8,173 Shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 8,173 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.03, for a total transaction of $2,043,495.19. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 80,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,009,900.90. This represents a 9.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Amazon.com Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of AMZN traded down $4.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $249.32. The stock had a trading volume of 51,356,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,334,453. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $226.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $217.49. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $161.38 and a 12-month high of $258.60.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $180.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.53 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. Amazon.com has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler restated a “negative” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday. CIBC raised their target price on Amazon.com to $315.00 in a report on Monday, October 20th. Pivotal Research raised their target price on Amazon.com from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-three have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $293.42.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AMZN

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amazon.com

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Fairway Wealth LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 113.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 113 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

(Get Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.