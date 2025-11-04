Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) CEO Douglas Herrington Sells 22,000 Shares

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) CEO Douglas Herrington sold 22,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.03, for a total value of $5,500,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 493,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,391,555.21. The trade was a 4.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Amazon.com Stock Down 1.8%

NASDAQ:AMZN traded down $4.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $249.32. 51,356,719 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,334,453. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $226.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $217.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.28. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $161.38 and a 1 year high of $258.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $180.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.53 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. Amazon.com has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amazon.com

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 12,565 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,763,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,399 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,843,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% during the second quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 12,157 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.8% during the third quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Union Savings Bank grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% during the second quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 10,723 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMZN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Piper Sandler reissued a “negative” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $298.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $300.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-three have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.42.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Amazon.com

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.