Origin Materials (NASDAQ:ORGN) CFO Sells $82,500.00 in Stock

Origin Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGN – Get Free Report) CFO Matthew Plavan sold 150,000 shares of Origin Materials stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.55, for a total value of $82,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,360,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $748,127.05. This trade represents a 9.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
ORGN stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,234,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,531,018. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.59. Origin Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.40 and a 1-year high of $1.36. The stock has a market cap of $78.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.33 and a current ratio of 6.37.
Origin Materials (NASDAQ:ORGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). Origin Materials had a negative return on equity of 27.05% and a negative net margin of 312.11%.The company had revenue of $5.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.10 million. Origin Materials has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2027 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Origin Materials, Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Origin Materials in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Origin Materials has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $1.50.
Origin Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a carbon-negative materials company. The company develops a proprietary biomass conversion platform to convert biomass, or plant-based carbon into building block chemicals chloromethylfurfural and hydrothermal carbon, as well as other oils and extractives and other co-products.
