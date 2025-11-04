Insider Selling: NET Power (NYSE:NPWR) Major Shareholder Sells 8,477 Shares of Stock

NET Power Inc. (NYSE:NPWR – Get Free Report) major shareholder 8 Rivers Capital, Llc sold 8,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $33,908.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,838,653 shares in the company, valued at $7,354,612. This trade represents a 0.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
8 Rivers Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, October 31st, 8 Rivers Capital, Llc sold 18,116 shares of NET Power stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.05, for a total value of $73,369.80.
- On Tuesday, October 28th, 8 Rivers Capital, Llc sold 7,585 shares of NET Power stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.77, for a total transaction of $28,595.45.
- On Thursday, October 30th, 8 Rivers Capital, Llc sold 107,754 shares of NET Power stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total value of $435,326.16.
- On Wednesday, October 29th, 8 Rivers Capital, Llc sold 786,832 shares of NET Power stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.12, for a total transaction of $3,241,747.84.
- On Monday, October 27th, 8 Rivers Capital, Llc sold 200,000 shares of NET Power stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.77, for a total value of $754,000.00.
- On Friday, October 24th, 8 Rivers Capital, Llc sold 32,583 shares of NET Power stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total transaction of $120,557.10.
- On Thursday, October 23rd, 8 Rivers Capital, Llc sold 284,100 shares of NET Power stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.69, for a total transaction of $1,048,329.00.
- On Wednesday, October 22nd, 8 Rivers Capital, Llc sold 89,000 shares of NET Power stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.31, for a total value of $294,590.00.
- On Tuesday, October 21st, 8 Rivers Capital, Llc sold 189,300 shares of NET Power stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.53, for a total value of $668,229.00.
- On Monday, October 20th, 8 Rivers Capital, Llc sold 201,000 shares of NET Power stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.58, for a total value of $719,580.00.
NET Power Stock Down 8.8%
Shares of NYSE NPWR traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.57. 1,761,693 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,728,695. The company has a market capitalization of $781.52 million, a P/E ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 0.78. NET Power Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.48 and a 52-week high of $14.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.65.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On NET Power
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonegate Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of NET Power by 20.0% in the third quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Argentarii LLC increased its holdings in NET Power by 91.8% during the 3rd quarter. Argentarii LLC now owns 51,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 24,580 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in NET Power during the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in NET Power by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 46,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 7,002 shares during the period. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its holdings in NET Power by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,840,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,015,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.62% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of NET Power in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NET Power presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $4.00.
About NET Power
NET Power Inc operates as a clean energy technology company. The company invents, develops, and licenses clean power generation technology. NET Power Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.
