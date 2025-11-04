Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) COO Kristen Oelschlager Sells 12,678 Shares

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Free Report) COO Kristen Oelschlager sold 12,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $317,457.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 27,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $690,327.76. This trade represents a 31.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Castle Biosciences Trading Up 21.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:CSTL traded up $5.64 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.63. 1,513,556 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 287,583. The firm has a market capitalization of $917.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.29 and a beta of 1.12. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.59 and a 52-week high of $35.84. The company has a current ratio of 6.85, a quick ratio of 6.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.45 and its 200-day moving average is $20.17.

Get Castle Biosciences alerts:

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $83.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.06 million. Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 3.56% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. Castle Biosciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CSTL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Castle Biosciences from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.14.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CSTL

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Castle Biosciences

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSTL. AIGH Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $16,105,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth about $13,450,000. Park West Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth about $11,141,000. Braidwell LP raised its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 125.3% in the 2nd quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 822,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,800,000 after purchasing an additional 457,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 98.4% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 639,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,802,000 after purchasing an additional 317,103 shares during the last quarter. 92.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, provides testing solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of dermatologic cancers, Barrett's esophagus, uveal melanoma, and mental health conditions. It offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a risk stratification gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma; DecisionDx-SCC, a proprietary risk stratification GEP test for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma; MyPath Melanoma, a test used for patients with difficult-to-diagnose melanocytic lesions; and TissueCypher, a spatial omics test to predict future development of high-grade dysplasia and/or esophageal cancer in patients with non-dysplastic, indefinite dysplasia, or low-grade dysplasia Barrett's esophagus.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Castle Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castle Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.