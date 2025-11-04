Aztec Minerals (CVE:AZT) Stock Price Up 11.9% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Aztec Minerals Corp. (CVE:AZT – Get Free Report) rose 11.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.24. Approximately 1,681,951 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 841% from the average daily volume of 178,774 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.
Aztec Minerals Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of C$33.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.75 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 5.32, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.
About Aztec Minerals
Aztec Minerals Corp. acquires, explores for, and evaluates mineral resources in Canada, Mexico, and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. It holds interest in the Cervantes porphyry gold-copper property covering an area of 3,650 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Aztec Minerals
- Best Energy Stocks – Energy Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Potential Scenarios to Watch for in D-Wave’s Earnings Report
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Eli Lilly Posts Stellar Q3: Long-Term Upside Is Well in Play
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Uber Is Crushing Lyft—And It’s Not Even Close
Receive News & Ratings for Aztec Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aztec Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.