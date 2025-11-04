Integer (NYSE:ITGR) to Buyback $200.00 million in Outstanding Shares

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 4th, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical equipment provider to repurchase up to 8.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.
ITGR stock traded up $1.84 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.77. 1,629,871 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 599,505. Integer has a one year low of $62.00 and a one year high of $146.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.97.
Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.11. Integer had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 12.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. Integer has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.290-6.430 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Integer will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other news, CEO Payman Khales purchased 3,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $64.94 per share, with a total value of $203,067.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 22,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,484,853.10. The trade was a 15.84% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, non-vascular, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.
