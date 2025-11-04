Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.14), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $322.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.23 million. Kodiak Gas Services had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share.

Kodiak Gas Services Price Performance

NYSE KGS opened at $36.26 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.43. Kodiak Gas Services has a 52-week low of $29.25 and a 52-week high of $50.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.29 and a beta of 1.31.

Kodiak Gas Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 3rd. This is a positive change from Kodiak Gas Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Kodiak Gas Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 217.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Kodiak Gas Services announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, August 11th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Kodiak Gas Services from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Kodiak Gas Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research raised Kodiak Gas Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Barclays lowered their target price on Kodiak Gas Services from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Kodiak Gas Services from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.25.

Institutional Trading of Kodiak Gas Services

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kodiak Gas Services by 58.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,983,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,979,000 after purchasing an additional 730,180 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Kodiak Gas Services by 2.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 720,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,690,000 after purchasing an additional 17,607 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Kodiak Gas Services by 2,201.6% in the second quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 617,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,150,000 after purchasing an additional 590,337 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Kodiak Gas Services in the second quarter valued at about $13,437,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kodiak Gas Services by 17,314.2% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 347,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,894,000 after purchasing an additional 345,072 shares in the last quarter. 24.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kodiak Gas Services

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc operates contract compression infrastructure for customers in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It operates in two segments, Compression Operations and Other Services. The Compression Operations segment operates company-owned and customer-owned compression infrastructure to enable the production, gathering, and transportation of natural gas and oil.

Featured Stories

