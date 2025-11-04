Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.12), Zacks reports. Kodiak Gas Services had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 6.48%.The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS.

Shares of Kodiak Gas Services stock traded down $0.48 on Tuesday, reaching $36.26. 1,238,053 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,151,836. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.11 and its 200-day moving average is $34.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 40.29 and a beta of 1.31. Kodiak Gas Services has a one year low of $29.25 and a one year high of $50.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is a boost from Kodiak Gas Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 3rd. Kodiak Gas Services’s payout ratio is 217.78%.

Kodiak Gas Services announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, August 11th that permits the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently commented on KGS shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on Kodiak Gas Services from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Kodiak Gas Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Kodiak Gas Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Kodiak Gas Services by 58.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,983,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,979,000 after purchasing an additional 730,180 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Kodiak Gas Services by 2.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 720,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,690,000 after purchasing an additional 17,607 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in Kodiak Gas Services by 2,201.6% in the second quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 617,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,150,000 after purchasing an additional 590,337 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Kodiak Gas Services in the second quarter worth $13,437,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Kodiak Gas Services by 17,314.2% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 347,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,894,000 after purchasing an additional 345,072 shares during the period. 24.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc operates contract compression infrastructure for customers in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It operates in two segments, Compression Operations and Other Services. The Compression Operations segment operates company-owned and customer-owned compression infrastructure to enable the production, gathering, and transportation of natural gas and oil.

