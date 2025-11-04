Consolidated Lithium Metals (CVE:CLM) Stock Price Down 25% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Consolidated Lithium Metals Inc. (CVE:CLM – Get Free Report) traded down 25% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. 1,586,711 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 192% from the average session volume of 543,523 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.
Consolidated Lithium Metals Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of C$17.52 million, a P/E ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.38, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.04 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.02.
Consolidated Lithium Metals Company Profile
Consolidated Lithium Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for lithium, molybdenum, tantalum, and diamond deposits. The company holds interests in the Vallée lithium project located in the La Corne and Fiedmont townships; the Preissac La Corne Lithium portfolio located in the La Motte, La Corne, Figuery, and Landrienne townships; and the Baillargé Lithium-Molybdenite project located in Quebec.
Further Reading
