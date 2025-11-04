New Zealand Energy (CVE:NZ) Shares Down 21.1% – Should You Sell?

Shares of New Zealand Energy Corp. (CVE:NZ – Get Free Report) were down 21.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.35 and last traded at C$0.36. Approximately 186,715 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 653% from the average daily volume of 24,786 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.45.

New Zealand Energy Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$13.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 4.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.83, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 3.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.28.

New Zealand Energy Company Profile

New Zealand Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas in New Zealand. It holds interests in three petroleum mining licenses, one petroleum mining permit, and one petroleum exploration permit. The company has interests in TWN Petroleum Mining Licenses comprising Waihapa/Ngaere, and Tariki; Copper Moki petroleum mining permit; and Eltham Petroleum exploration permit.

