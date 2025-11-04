InZinc Mining (CVE:IZN) Trading 14.3% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Shares of InZinc Mining Ltd. (CVE:IZN – Get Free Report) shot up 14.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.04. 1,928,573 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,657% from the average session volume of 109,773 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

InZinc Mining Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.03 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.02. The stock has a market cap of C$4.94 million, a P/E ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.82.

InZinc Mining Company Profile

InZinc Mining Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in the United States and Canada. It primarily explores for zinc, copper, and indium deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Indy project comprising an area of 19,000 hectares located in Central British Colombia; and the West Desert Property located in Utah, the United States.

