Equitable (NYSE:EQH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.20 EPS

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.20), Briefing.com reports. Equitable had a return on equity of 81.58% and a net margin of 3.51%.The company’s revenue was down 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share.

Equitable Price Performance

NYSE EQH traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $48.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,849,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,609,270. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.27 and a beta of 1.17. Equitable has a 1-year low of $41.39 and a 1-year high of $56.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on EQH shares. Wolfe Research raised Equitable to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Equitable from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Equitable from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Equitable in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equitable currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 39,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total value of $1,912,349.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 689,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,191,056.80. This represents a 5.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bertram L. Scott sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.86, for a total value of $134,836.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 26,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,348,411.86. The trade was a 9.09% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 178,958 shares of company stock worth $9,362,262. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equitable

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EQH. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equitable by 92.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equitable during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,712,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Equitable in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,133,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Equitable by 1,126.5% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 291,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,332,000 after purchasing an additional 267,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Equitable by 45.8% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 626,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,120,000 after purchasing an additional 196,729 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

About Equitable

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

Further Reading

