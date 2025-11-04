Hamilton Insurance Group (NYSE:HG) Announces Earnings Results

Hamilton Insurance Group (NYSE:HG – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.81, Zacks reports. Hamilton Insurance Group had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 14.67%.

Hamilton Insurance Group Stock Up 1.1%

Hamilton Insurance Group stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 516,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,094. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.19 and its 200 day moving average is $22.21. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Hamilton Insurance Group has a 52-week low of $16.80 and a 52-week high of $25.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Hamilton Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 11th. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hamilton Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Hamilton Insurance Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research raised shares of Hamilton Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Hamilton Insurance Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Venkatanarayana Krishnamoorthy sold 18,988 shares of Hamilton Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $455,712.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 64,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,548,288. The trade was a 22.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Keith Donald Bernhard sold 47,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.37, for a total value of $1,145,390.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 53,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,313,372.41. This trade represents a 46.58% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 71,988 shares of company stock valued at $1,743,842 in the last three months. Insiders own 17.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hamilton Insurance Group

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HG. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Hamilton Insurance Group by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $230,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Hamilton Insurance Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $295,000. 29.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hamilton Insurance Group

Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides underwriting specialty insurance and reinsurance risks in Bermuda and internationally. The company operates Hamilton Global Specialty, Hamilton Select, and Hamilton Re underwriting platforms. The company offers casualty reinsurance products, such as commercial motor, general liability, healthcare, multiline, personal motor, professional liability, umbrella and excess casualty, and worker's compensation and employer's liability reinsurance; property reinsurance and insurance; and specialty reinsurance solutions, including accident and health, aviation and space, crisis management, mortgage, financial lines, marine and energy, and multiline specialty.

Further Reading

