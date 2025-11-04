Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.30 EPS

Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.30), Zacks reports. Ero Copper had a net margin of 26.63% and a return on equity of 17.96%.

Ero Copper Trading Down 3.2%

NYSE ERO traded down $0.65 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,095,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,231. Ero Copper has a twelve month low of $9.30 and a twelve month high of $24.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ero Copper

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Ero Copper in the first quarter valued at $217,000. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ero Copper during the 1st quarter worth about $356,000. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Ero Copper during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $365,000. Orion Resource Partners LP acquired a new position in Ero Copper in the second quarter valued at $742,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ero Copper by 3.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 55,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ERO. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ero Copper in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Cibc World Mkts lowered shares of Ero Copper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ero Copper in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Ero Copper in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Ero Copper in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

Ero Copper Company Profile

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company is involved in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations located in the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, Brazil, as well as gold and silver by-products.

