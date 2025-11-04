Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. Zeta Global had a negative return on equity of 4.54% and a negative net margin of 3.16%.During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Zeta Global Stock Down 5.0%

Shares of NYSE:ZETA traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.74. 11,784,423 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,232,519. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.11 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.45. Zeta Global has a 12-month low of $10.69 and a 12-month high of $38.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zeta Global

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZETA. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zeta Global by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Zeta Global during the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new stake in Zeta Global during the first quarter valued at about $205,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Zeta Global during the first quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Zeta Global by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on ZETA. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Zeta Global in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Zeta Global from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Zeta Global from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Zeta Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Zeta Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zeta Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.67.

Zeta Global Company Profile

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company’s Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry’s opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

