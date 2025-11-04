MBIA (NYSE:MBI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

MBIA (NYSE:MBI – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The insurance provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.12), Zacks reports.

MBIA Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MBI traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.78. 200,641 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 347,888. MBIA has a 12-month low of $3.75 and a 12-month high of $8.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.76. The firm has a market cap of $342.52 million, a P/E ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.83.

Get MBIA alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MBIA

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MBIA by 1.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,043,095 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,528,000 after buying an additional 14,336 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of MBIA by 184.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 416,964 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after buying an additional 270,192 shares during the last quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of MBIA by 7.7% during the second quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 317,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after buying an additional 22,675 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MBIA by 78.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 96,755 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 42,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of MBIA by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 69,789 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 3,626 shares during the last quarter. 60.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MBI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of MBIA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of MBIA in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MBIA

About MBIA

(Get Free Report)

MBIA Inc provides financial guarantee insurance services to public finance markets in the United States. It operates United States (U.S.) Public Finance Insurance, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness of the U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MBIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MBIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.