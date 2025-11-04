Critical Survey: American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) versus Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK)

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) and American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

78.1% of Teck Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.3% of American Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Teck Resources shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.8% of American Resources shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Teck Resources has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Resources has a beta of 1.14, suggesting that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Teck Resources 1 11 9 1 2.45 American Resources 1 0 3 1 2.80

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Teck Resources and American Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Teck Resources presently has a consensus target price of $54.00, suggesting a potential upside of 31.16%. American Resources has a consensus target price of $5.50, suggesting a potential upside of 39.24%. Given American Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe American Resources is more favorable than Teck Resources.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Teck Resources and American Resources”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Teck Resources $10.48 billion 1.89 $296.30 million $1.78 23.13 American Resources $330,304.00 1,190.50 -$40.11 million ($0.47) -8.40

Teck Resources has higher revenue and earnings than American Resources. American Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Teck Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Teck Resources and American Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Teck Resources 11.93% 4.14% 2.41% American Resources -13,152.00% N/A -21.17%

Summary

Teck Resources beats American Resources on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. Its principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen. The company also produces lead, silver, and molybdenum; and various specialty and other metals, chemicals, and fertilizers. In addition, it explores for gold. The company was formerly known as Teck Cominco Limited and changed its name to Teck Resources Limited in April 2009. The company was founded in 1913 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About American Resources

American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, extracts, processes, transports, and sells metallurgical coal to the steel and industrial industries. It supplies raw materials; and sells coal used in pulverized coal injections. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fishers, Indiana.

