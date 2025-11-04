Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.50.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HRTX shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Heron Therapeutics from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Zacks Research upgraded Heron Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Heron Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th.

In other Heron Therapeutics news, Director Adam Morgan bought 1,766,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $2,649,819.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 8,753,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,129,935. This trade represents a 25.28% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Rubric Capital Management Lp bought 2,387,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $3,580,837.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider directly owned 29,100,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,651,092. The trade was a 8.94% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing . 5.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Heron Therapeutics by 168.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,867 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 17,500 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,152 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 4,619 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,752,924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,856,000 after acquiring an additional 431,918 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $6,112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HRTX traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.14. 5,679,439 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,692,648. Heron Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.04 and a twelve month high of $2.68. The company has a market cap of $208.98 million, a PE ratio of -57.00 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.70.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $37.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.08 million. Heron Therapeutics has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Heron Therapeutics will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Heron Therapeutics Company Profile

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, focuses on enhancing the lives of patients by developing and commercializing therapeutic that enhances medical care. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

