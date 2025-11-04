Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The medical equipment provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.12, Zacks reports. Masimo had a negative net margin of 24.85% and a positive return on equity of 26.54%. Masimo’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Masimo updated its FY 2025 guidance to 5.620-5.790 EPS.

Masimo Stock Performance

MASI traded up $4.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $149.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,439,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 639,871. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of -17.49 and a beta of 1.28. Masimo has a 1 year low of $133.70 and a 1 year high of $194.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on MASI. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $198.00 target price on shares of Masimo in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Masimo in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Masimo from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Zacks Research cut Masimo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Masimo has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $194.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director William R. Jellison bought 3,000 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $145.98 per share, with a total value of $437,940.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 4,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $699,244.20. This represents a 167.60% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Masimo

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Masimo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Masimo in the first quarter worth $220,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Masimo by 12.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,516 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in Masimo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $356,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Masimo by 1,267.1% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,201 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

About Masimo

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and regional oximetry.

Featured Articles

