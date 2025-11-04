Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) Issues Earnings Results

Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01, Zacks reports. Fuel Tech had a negative return on equity of 7.70% and a negative net margin of 12.89%.

Fuel Tech Trading Down 4.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:FTEK traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $2.52. 315,937 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 263,950. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.00 and a 200-day moving average of $2.41. Fuel Tech has a 1-year low of $0.87 and a 1-year high of $3.65. The firm has a market cap of $78.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.20 and a beta of 4.90.

Institutional Trading of Fuel Tech

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Fuel Tech stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fuel Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTEK – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 517,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,766 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.67% of Fuel Tech worth $1,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Fuel Tech in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.00.

Fuel Tech Company Profile

Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. The company operates through Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology segments. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; selective catalytic reduction systems comprising ammonia injection grid, and graduated straightening grid systems; I-NOx systems; ESP Processes and Services; ULTRA technology; and flue gas conditioning systems.

