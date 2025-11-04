BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.39 EPS

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.39), Zacks reports. BlueLinx had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 3.48%.

BlueLinx Stock Down 1.4%

BXC stock traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.95. 108,244 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,592. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $74.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $504.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.58. BlueLinx has a 12-month low of $62.22 and a 12-month high of $134.79. The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on BXC shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of BlueLinx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of BlueLinx in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. DA Davidson set a $75.00 target price on shares of BlueLinx and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on BlueLinx from $110.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BlueLinx currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.00.

BlueLinx declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, July 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlueLinx by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 123,391 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BlueLinx by 24.6% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 48,257 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,618,000 after buying an additional 9,538 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlueLinx by 6.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 33,613 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,500,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of BlueLinx in the second quarter worth about $1,116,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of BlueLinx in the second quarter worth about $1,065,000. Institutional investors own 90.83% of the company’s stock.

About BlueLinx

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of residential and commercial building products in the United States. It distributes specialty products, including engineered wood, siding, millwork, outdoor living, specialty lumber and panels, and industrial products; and structural products, such as lumber, plywood, oriented strand boards, rebars and remesh, as well as other wood products that are used for structural support in construction projects.

