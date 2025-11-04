Orion (NYSE:OEC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Orion (NYSE:OEC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.07), Zacks reports. Orion had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 16.67%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.
Orion Trading Down 8.2%
OEC stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,488,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 824,014. Orion has a twelve month low of $4.86 and a twelve month high of $19.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $273.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.07.
Orion Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a interim dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 12th will be given a $0.0207 dividend. This represents a yield of 80.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 12th. Orion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.63%.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Orion in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research raised shares of Orion from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective (down from $10.00) on shares of Orion in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Mizuho set a $6.00 target price on shares of Orion in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Orion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Orion presently has an average rating of “Strong Sell” and a consensus target price of $7.33.
About Orion
Orion SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of carbon black products. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and conductive carbon black grades for batteries, polymers, and coatings.
