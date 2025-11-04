XPLR Infrastructure (NYSE:XIFR) Announces Earnings Results

XPLR Infrastructure (NYSE:XIFR – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The solar energy provider reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.30), Zacks reports. XPLR Infrastructure had a positive return on equity of 1.86% and a negative net margin of 12.94%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

XPLR Infrastructure Stock Performance

XIFR stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.52. 1,324,827 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,582,797. The firm has a market cap of $894.88 million, a PE ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.43. XPLR Infrastructure has a 1-year low of $7.53 and a 1-year high of $20.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of XPLR Infrastructure from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of XPLR Infrastructure from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of XPLR Infrastructure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of XPLR Infrastructure in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on XPLR Infrastructure from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, XPLR Infrastructure currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $13.85.

Institutional Trading of XPLR Infrastructure

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XIFR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in XPLR Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co purchased a new position in shares of XPLR Infrastructure in the second quarter worth approximately $77,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XPLR Infrastructure during the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of XPLR Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in XPLR Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,000. 66.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About XPLR Infrastructure

XPLR Infrastructure LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America and natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

