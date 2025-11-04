Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02, Zacks reports. Postal Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.56% and a net margin of 13.03%. Postal Realty Trust updated its FY 2025 guidance to 1.300-1.32 EPS.

PSTL stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.77. The stock had a trading volume of 220,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,172. Postal Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $12.26 and a 1-year high of $16.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.47 and a 200 day moving average of $14.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $363.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 0.84.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 4th will be paid a $0.2425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 4th. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.6%. Postal Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 255.26%.

In related news, CAO Matt Brandwein sold 1,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $28,848.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 107,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,726,704. The trade was a 1.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSTL. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Postal Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Postal Realty Trust by 1,156.7% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 3,470 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Postal Realty Trust by 360.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Postal Realty Trust by 151.0% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Postal Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $166,000. 57.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Postal Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Postal Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Postal Realty Trust from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $17.75 price target on Postal Realty Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.38.

Postal Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PSTL) is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns properties primarily leased to the United States Postal Service ("USPS"). PSTL is focused on acquiring the network of USPS properties, which provide a critical element of the nation's logistics infrastructure that facilitates cost effective and efficient last-mile delivery solutions.

