Longeveron (NASDAQ:LGVN) Posts Earnings Results

Longeveron (NASDAQ:LGVN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.13), Zacks reports. Longeveron had a negative net margin of 894.40% and a negative return on equity of 95.91%.
Longeveron Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:LGVN traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.80. 303,349 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 492,012. Longeveron has a 12 month low of $0.63 and a 12 month high of $2.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.81 and a 200-day moving average of $1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.85 million, a P/E ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 0.16.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Longeveron
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Longeveron stock. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ:LGVN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 48,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned 0.32% of Longeveron as of its most recent SEC filing. 10.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
View Our Latest Stock Report on LGVN
About Longeveron
Longeveron Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops cellular therapies for aging-related and life-threatening conditions in the United States and Japan. The company’s lead investigational product is the LOMECEL-B, an allogeneic mesenchymal stem cell formulation sourced from the bone marrow of young and healthy adult donors.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Longeveron
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- 3 Potential Scenarios to Watch for in D-Wave’s Earnings Report
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Eli Lilly Posts Stellar Q3: Long-Term Upside Is Well in Play
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Uber Is Crushing Lyft—And It’s Not Even Close
Receive News & Ratings for Longeveron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Longeveron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.