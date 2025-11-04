Longeveron (NASDAQ:LGVN) Posts Earnings Results

Longeveron (NASDAQ:LGVN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.13), Zacks reports. Longeveron had a negative net margin of 894.40% and a negative return on equity of 95.91%.

Longeveron Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LGVN traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.80. 303,349 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 492,012. Longeveron has a 12 month low of $0.63 and a 12 month high of $2.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.81 and a 200-day moving average of $1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.85 million, a P/E ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 0.16.

Get Longeveron alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Longeveron

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Longeveron stock. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ:LGVN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 48,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned 0.32% of Longeveron as of its most recent SEC filing. 10.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LGVN shares. Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of Longeveron from $10.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 15th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Longeveron in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Longeveron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.67.

View Our Latest Stock Report on LGVN

About Longeveron

(Get Free Report)

Longeveron Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops cellular therapies for aging-related and life-threatening conditions in the United States and Japan. The company’s lead investigational product is the LOMECEL-B, an allogeneic mesenchymal stem cell formulation sourced from the bone marrow of young and healthy adult donors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Longeveron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Longeveron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.