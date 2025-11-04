Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) Issues Earnings Results

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The investment management company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24, Zacks reports. Gladstone Investment had a net margin of 83.78% and a return on equity of 7.33%.

Gladstone Investment Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of GAIN stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.79. 104,093 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,096. Gladstone Investment has a 1 year low of $11.42 and a 1 year high of $15.34. The stock has a market cap of $527.04 million, a PE ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.09.

Gladstone Investment Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 22nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.0%. Gladstone Investment’s payout ratio is presently 44.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Gladstone Investment in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Gladstone Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gladstone Investment

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gladstone Investment by 2.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 40,857 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Gladstone Investment by 6.2% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 19,626 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its position in Gladstone Investment by 6.1% in the second quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 37,238 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 2,136 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Gladstone Investment by 960.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,304 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 4,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Gladstone Investment by 6.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 75,638 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 4,826 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.85% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Investment Company Profile

Gladstone Investment Corporation is business development company, specializes in lower middle market, mature stage, buyouts; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

