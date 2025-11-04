Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.05, Zacks reports. Cricut had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 10.09%.

Cricut Trading Down 6.4%

CRCT traded down $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.01. The stock had a trading volume of 962,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,963. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 0.17. Cricut has a one year low of $3.94 and a one year high of $7.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRCT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Cricut in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Cricut from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $5.50 to $4.75 in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Cricut from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Strong Sell” and an average target price of $4.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cricut news, CEO Arora Ashish sold 21,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.57, for a total value of $118,362.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,972,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,558,557.27. This represents a 0.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Matt Tuttle sold 40,491 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.69, for a total value of $230,393.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 329,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,872,943.16. This trade represents a 10.95% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 337,826 shares of company stock valued at $1,972,877. 18.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cricut

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cricut by 255.9% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cricut by 238.9% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 131,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 93,002 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cricut by 356.3% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 92,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 71,881 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Cricut by 1.3% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 154,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Cricut by 62.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 55,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 21,582 shares in the last quarter. 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cricut

Cricut, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company offers connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations.

