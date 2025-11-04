InnovAge (NASDAQ:INNV) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

InnovAge (NASDAQ:INNV – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05, Zacks reports. InnovAge had a negative return on equity of 12.02% and a negative net margin of 3.55%. InnovAge updated its FY 2026 guidance to EPS.

InnovAge Stock Performance

INNV traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.84. 182,883 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,212. The firm has a market capitalization of $656.69 million, a P/E ratio of -21.04 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.12. InnovAge has a 1-year low of $2.60 and a 1-year high of $6.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kent Lake PR LLC increased its holdings in shares of InnovAge by 13.1% in the second quarter. Kent Lake PR LLC now owns 1,697,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,262,000 after purchasing an additional 197,036 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of InnovAge by 3.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 554,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 16,205 shares during the period. Welch Capital Partners LLC NY increased its holdings in shares of InnovAge by 22.6% in the second quarter. Welch Capital Partners LLC NY now owns 448,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 82,868 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of InnovAge by 41.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 94,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 27,674 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of InnovAge in the first quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on InnovAge in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of InnovAge in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

About InnovAge

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in its homes and communities. The company manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. It also offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, dental services, mental health and psychiatric services, meals, and activities; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.

