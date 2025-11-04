Insider Selling: Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Director Sells $805,500.00 in Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) Director Gregory Sullivan sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.20, for a total transaction of $805,500.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 41,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,509,201.60. This represents a 5.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Carvana Price Performance

NYSE CVNA traded down $22.42 on Tuesday, hitting $309.91. The stock had a trading volume of 3,851,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,857,016. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $362.00 and a 200-day moving average of $332.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 4.05. Carvana Co. has a 52-week low of $148.25 and a 52-week high of $413.33. The company has a market capitalization of $66.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 3.50.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.04 billion. Carvana had a return on equity of 30.62% and a net margin of 3.44%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Carvana Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of Carvana in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Carvana in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $460.00 price target on shares of Carvana in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Oppenheimer raised Carvana from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $450.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $360.00 price target on Carvana in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $415.50.

Institutional Trading of Carvana

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carvana by 632,200.0% during the first quarter. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 63,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,220,000 after buying an additional 63,220 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Carvana during the 1st quarter valued at $359,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Carvana during the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 490,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,632,000 after buying an additional 27,912 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 106.1% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,532,000 after buying an additional 8,694 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

About Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Featured Articles

