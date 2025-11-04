Teradyne (TER) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Teradyne (NASDAQ: TER):

10/31/2025 – Teradyne was given a new $195.00 price target on by analysts at Robert W. Baird.

10/30/2025 – Teradyne had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $165.00 to $200.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/30/2025 – Teradyne had its “positive” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Susquehanna. They now have a $215.00 price target on the stock.

10/30/2025 – Teradyne had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $130.00 to $148.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

10/30/2025 – Teradyne was given a new $186.00 price target on by analysts at Northland Securities.

10/30/2025 – Teradyne had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $122.00 to $190.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/29/2025 – Teradyne had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $180.00 price target on the stock.

10/29/2025 – Teradyne was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corporation from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $205.00 price target on the stock.

10/28/2025 – Teradyne was given a new $175.00 price target on by analysts at Industrial Alliance Securities.

10/28/2025 – Teradyne had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $119.00 to $135.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/28/2025 – Teradyne had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $120.00 to $175.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/22/2025 – Teradyne was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

10/20/2025 – Teradyne had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $130.00 to $165.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/14/2025 – Teradyne had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $136.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/13/2025 – Teradyne had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $100.00 to $119.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/9/2025 – Teradyne had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $85.00 to $130.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

10/8/2025 – Teradyne had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

10/7/2025 – Teradyne was given a new $161.00 price target on by analysts at Northland Securities.

9/27/2025 – Teradyne had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

9/22/2025 – Teradyne had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $133.00 to $200.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 5th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.45%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 1,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.24, for a total value of $160,925.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 94,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,765,411.48. This trade represents a 1.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 2,770 shares of company stock valued at $353,380 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

