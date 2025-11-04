8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04, Zacks reports. 8X8 had a positive return on equity of 11.38% and a negative net margin of 2.96%. 8X8 updated its FY 2026 guidance to 0.310-0.330 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance to 0.080-0.090 EPS.

8X8 Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EGHT traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.77. 730,554 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,016,760. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.01 and its 200-day moving average is $1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $241.37 million, a P/E ratio of -11.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. 8X8 has a 1-year low of $1.52 and a 1-year high of $3.52.

Get 8X8 alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EGHT shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of 8X8 in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded 8X8 from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target on shares of 8X8 in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $1.90 price target on 8X8 in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, 8X8 currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $2.49.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EGHT. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of 8X8 during the second quarter worth $55,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 8X8 during the second quarter worth $121,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its holdings in 8X8 by 505.2% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 79,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 66,070 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in 8X8 in the second quarter valued at $196,000. Finally, Man Group plc increased its holdings in 8X8 by 35.9% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 102,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 27,192 shares during the period. 93.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

8X8 Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

8×8, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to the business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in Campbell, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for 8X8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 8X8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.