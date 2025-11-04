Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Stock Price Down 5.2% Following Weak Earnings

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 5.2% during trading on Tuesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as low as $12.39 and last traded at $12.50. 53,418,505 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 48% from the average session volume of 36,077,797 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.19.

The electric vehicle automaker reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.09). Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 58.07% and a negative net margin of 68.06%.

Get Rivian Automotive alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Rivian Automotive from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Monday, August 25th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and six have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $13.76.

Insider Activity at Rivian Automotive

In related news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 7,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.28, for a total transaction of $88,993.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 789,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,694,384.60. This represents a 0.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 17,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $244,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,316,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,426,870. This trade represents a 1.31% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 42,147 shares of company stock worth $577,593 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Rivian Automotive

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Rivian Automotive by 315.6% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,787 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Banque Transatlantique SA grew its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 13,194.1% during the 1st quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA now owns 2,260 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Rivian Automotive by 113.6% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,880 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Fairman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rivian Automotive Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.81 and a 200-day moving average of $13.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 1.82.

About Rivian Automotive

(Get Free Report)

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.