Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Stock Price Down 5.2% Following Weak Earnings

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 5.2% during trading on Tuesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as low as $12.39 and last traded at $12.50. 53,418,505 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 48% from the average session volume of 36,077,797 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.19.
The electric vehicle automaker reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.09). Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 58.07% and a negative net margin of 68.06%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Rivian Automotive from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Monday, August 25th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and six have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $13.76.
Insider Activity at Rivian Automotive
In related news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 7,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.28, for a total transaction of $88,993.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 789,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,694,384.60. This represents a 0.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 17,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $244,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,316,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,426,870. This trade represents a 1.31% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 42,147 shares of company stock worth $577,593 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Rivian Automotive
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Rivian Automotive by 315.6% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,787 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Banque Transatlantique SA grew its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 13,194.1% during the 1st quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA now owns 2,260 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Rivian Automotive by 113.6% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,880 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Fairman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Rivian Automotive Price Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.81 and a 200-day moving average of $13.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 1.82.
About Rivian Automotive
Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.
