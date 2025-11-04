Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN) Insider Jeff Davies Buys 82 Shares

Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN – Get Free Report) insider Jeff Davies bought 82 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 241 per share, for a total transaction of £197.62.

Jeff Davies also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Legal & General Group alerts:

On Wednesday, October 1st, Jeff Davies bought 83 shares of Legal & General Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 236 per share, for a total transaction of £195.88.

On Monday, September 1st, Jeff Davies purchased 80 shares of Legal & General Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 246 per share, for a total transaction of £196.80.

On Tuesday, August 12th, Jeff Davies sold 186,737 shares of Legal & General Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 260, for a total transaction of £485,516.20.

Legal & General Group Price Performance

Shares of LON:LGEN traded down GBX 1.89 during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 239.51. The company had a trading volume of 14,607,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,064,184. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 238.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 246.54. The stock has a market capitalization of £13.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.31. Legal & General Group Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 206.80 and a 12 month high of GBX 266.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Legal & General Group ( LON:LGEN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported GBX 4.48 EPS for the quarter. Legal & General Group had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 7.79%. Equities research analysts forecast that Legal & General Group Plc will post 24.2376446 earnings per share for the current year.

LGEN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 255 price target on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 265 to GBX 289 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Legal & General Group to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from GBX 290 to GBX 275 in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 200 to GBX 210 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Legal & General Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 257.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on LGEN

About Legal & General Group

(Get Free Report)

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in Legal & General Retirement Institutional (LGRI), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Retail segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Legal & General Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legal & General Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.