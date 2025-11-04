Insider Buying: Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) Director Acquires 1,000 Shares of Stock

Mercantile Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Free Report) Director Nelson Sanchez bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.50 per share, for a total transaction of $43,500.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 3,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,337. This trade represents a 39.97% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Mercantile Bank Trading Down 0.6%

NASDAQ:MBWM traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.07. The company had a trading volume of 73,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,206. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $716.09 million, a P/E ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.87. Mercantile Bank Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $37.76 and a fifty-two week high of $52.98.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $65.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.33 million. Mercantile Bank had a net margin of 23.05% and a return on equity of 14.07%. As a group, research analysts expect that Mercantile Bank Corporation will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Mercantile Bank Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Mercantile Bank

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.79%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Mercantile Bank by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 22,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 21,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH boosted its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 5,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Mercantile Bank from $47.50 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Mercantile Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Mercantile Bank in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective (down previously from $55.00) on shares of Mercantile Bank in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Mercantile Bank from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.50.

Mercantile Bank Company Profile

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services to small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

