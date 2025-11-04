Insider Selling: ACRES Commercial Realty (NYSE:ACR) Major Shareholder Sells 2,089 Shares of Stock

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management sold 2,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.19, for a total value of $52,621.91. Following the transaction, the insider owned 391,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,863,320.83. This represents a 0.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Eagle Point Credit Management also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 4th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 352 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total value of $7,803.84.

On Wednesday, October 29th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 772 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total value of $17,061.20.

On Tuesday, October 28th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 200 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total value of $4,414.00.

On Tuesday, September 30th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 2,500 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.68, for a total value of $56,700.00.

On Wednesday, September 24th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 100 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.60, for a total value of $2,260.00.

On Monday, September 22nd, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 126 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total value of $2,851.38.

On Friday, September 19th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 402 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total value of $9,093.24.

On Thursday, September 18th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 2,456 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total value of $55,530.16.

On Wednesday, September 17th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 2,825 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total value of $63,873.25.

On Tuesday, September 16th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 10,062 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.57, for a total transaction of $227,099.34.

ACRES Commercial Realty Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of ACR stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.48. 28,186 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,050. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.54 million, a P/E ratio of -1,073.66 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 69.53 and a quick ratio of 69.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.25. ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. has a 52-week low of $14.94 and a 52-week high of $23.81.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ACRES Commercial Realty announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, October 29th that permits the company to buyback $7.50 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

ACR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ACRES Commercial Realty in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities set a $24.50 price target on shares of ACRES Commercial Realty in a research report on Friday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of ACRES Commercial Realty in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of ACRES Commercial Realty from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Citizens Jmp lifted their price target on shares of ACRES Commercial Realty from $23.50 to $24.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ACRES Commercial Realty

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty during the third quarter worth $387,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty by 18.6% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 40,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 6,310 shares in the last quarter. Gratia Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty by 64.3% during the second quarter. Gratia Capital LLC now owns 125,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 49,312 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty by 110.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty by 60.6% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 78,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 29,503 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

About ACRES Commercial Realty

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp., a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial real estate mortgage loans and equity investments in commercial real estate property in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, including floating-rate first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine financing, preferred equity investments, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

