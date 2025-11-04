Champion Homes (NYSE:SKY) Posts Earnings Results

Champion Homes (NYSE:SKY – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.20, Zacks reports. Champion Homes had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The business had revenue of $684.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Champion Homes Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of Champion Homes stock opened at $66.44 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 1.16. Champion Homes has a 1-year low of $59.44 and a 1-year high of $116.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Get Champion Homes alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Champion Homes

In related news, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 3,000 shares of Champion Homes stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.03, for a total transaction of $198,090.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 44,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,942,825.04. The trade was a 6.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Champion Homes during the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Champion Homes during the 2nd quarter valued at $219,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Champion Homes during the 1st quarter valued at $294,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Champion Homes during the 2nd quarter valued at $318,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Champion Homes by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 918 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SKY. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Champion Homes from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Champion Homes from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Champion Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Champion Homes in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $79.50.

Get Our Latest Report on SKY

About Champion Homes

(Get Free Report)

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Champion Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Champion Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.